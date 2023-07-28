Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.
Bilibili Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of BILI stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 11.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
