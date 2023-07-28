BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $120.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BILL by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $210,964,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 5.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,426,000 after purchasing an additional 87,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

