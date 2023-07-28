Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $369.62

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.62 ($4.74) and traded as low as GBX 324 ($4.15). Billington shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.17), with a volume of 10,589 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 369.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.47 million, a P/E ratio of 868.42 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Billington news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.00), for a total value of £1,014,000 ($1,300,166.69). Corporate insiders own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

