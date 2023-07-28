BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 72,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 126,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

BIMI International Medical Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIMI International Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BIMI International Medical by 521.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BIMI International Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.