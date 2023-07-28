BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 72,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 126,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
BIMI International Medical Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.
BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.
BIMI International Medical Company Profile
BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.
