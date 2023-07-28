Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $422.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $572.70.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

