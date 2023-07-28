Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $320.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.19.

Biogen stock opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.45. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

