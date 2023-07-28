Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $347.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $357.00 to $347.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Biogen by 176,592.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

