Biogen’s (BIIB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $320.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.19.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $262.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

