Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,646.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $121,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,474. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

