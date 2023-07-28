Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 38,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 105,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 174,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $108.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.24.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

