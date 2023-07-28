Blue Chip Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $451.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

