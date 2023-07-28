BMO Capital Markets Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$175.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

