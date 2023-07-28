BNP Paribas Downgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.