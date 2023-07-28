BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF) Shares Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. 89,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 50,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
