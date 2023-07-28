BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF) Shares Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. 89,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 50,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMF. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 574,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 446,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 446,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

