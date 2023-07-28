Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $164.01

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.01 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.71). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.59), with a volume of 1,090,105 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 380 ($4.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Breedon Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 342.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.73. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Breedon Group

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260.72 ($1,616.51). Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.