BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.60. Approximately 3,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.02.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 128.68 and a current ratio of 129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.
