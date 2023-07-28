Brian S. Olschan Sells 3,930 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $104,105.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Acme United Stock Performance
Acme United stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Acme United Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
