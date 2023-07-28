Brian S. Olschan Sells 3,930 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $104,105.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Acme United stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

