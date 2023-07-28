Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHFAL opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

