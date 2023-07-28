Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) PT at $27.79

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BE opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.86.

Insider Activity

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,623.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 467,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,940.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $79,286.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,623.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,233. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

