Brokers Issue Forecasts for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for América Móvil in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for América Móvil’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for América Móvil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMX. HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of AMX opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 1,425.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

