Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sprinklr, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.74, a PEG ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.94. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $3,956,184.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $3,956,184.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $344,749.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 706,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,539.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661,486 shares of company stock worth $23,808,890. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.