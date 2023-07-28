Brokers Offer Predictions for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,393 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 703.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,278,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 850,056 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 440,221 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

