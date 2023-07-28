Brokers Set Expectations for BankUnited, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

BankUnited Trading Down 3.0 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE:BKU opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,519,000 after buying an additional 227,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after buying an additional 169,619 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 1,361.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.