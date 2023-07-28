Brokers Set Expectations for Herc Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Herc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $13.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.59. The consensus estimate for Herc’s current full-year earnings is $13.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herc Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of HRI opened at $129.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Herc has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Herc by 60.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 52.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Herc by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $2,238,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.