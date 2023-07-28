Brokers Set Expectations for Regions Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

