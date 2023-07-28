Brokers Set Expectations for Saputo Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.49%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
