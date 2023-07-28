Brokers Set Expectations for Saputo Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Saputo Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE SAP opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$27.40 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.