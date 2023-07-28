Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,354,000 after buying an additional 1,091,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.