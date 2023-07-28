Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,354,000 after buying an additional 1,091,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

