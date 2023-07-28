Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BRO opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $72.99.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

