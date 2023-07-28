BTIG Research Increases EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $218.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 3.5 %

EGP stock opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.92. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,215,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,995,000 after acquiring an additional 89,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.