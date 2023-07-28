C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

