Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $2,458,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.