Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Calix

Calix Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $77.44.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.