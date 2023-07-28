Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Stories

