Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading Down 1.9%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 172,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 265,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Gold from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Canadian Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$42.26 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.66.

Canadian Gold Company Profile

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

