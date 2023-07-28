Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $5.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.71. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Shares of CNI opened at $118.38 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

