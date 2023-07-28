Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$181.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNI. Stephens dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

NYSE CNI opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

