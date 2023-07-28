Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

