Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Argus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

NYSE CNI opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 30.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

