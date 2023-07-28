Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $119.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average is $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 30.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

