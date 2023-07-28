Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to C$180.00 at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 188,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.