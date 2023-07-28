Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$29.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 29th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$26.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$29.11.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.04). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of C$264.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6081081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

