Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 41,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 61,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Cango Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 51.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

About Cango

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cango by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cango by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cango by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

