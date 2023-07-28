Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 41,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 61,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Cango Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $180.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 51.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango
About Cango
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
