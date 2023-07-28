Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Trading Up 3.3%

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 54,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 78,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Canuc Resources Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$22.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.62.

About Canuc Resources

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

