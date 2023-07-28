CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) PT Lowered to C$3.75

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

CareRx Stock Performance

CHHHF stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. CareRx has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020.

