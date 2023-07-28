Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to C$117.00 at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$127.00 to C$117.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGJTF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Cargojet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $122.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

