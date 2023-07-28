Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.16.

Shares of CVNA opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 62.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

