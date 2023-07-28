Cascadia Acquisition (NASDAQ:CCAI) Shares Down 0.2%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 3,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 57,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 71.4% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on sourcing business combination opportunities in industry sectors, including advanced technologies comprising robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

