Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.57 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 550,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,358,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £81.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.81.

About Caspian Sunrise

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

Featured Stories

