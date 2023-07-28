Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Shares Up 417.2%

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 417.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 117,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The firm has a market cap of C$30.08 million and a P/E ratio of -10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.
